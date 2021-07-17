The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Kansas.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lane County

– Median household income: $52,125

— 12.5% below state median, 17.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

— #2,758 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

— #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Saline County

– Median household income: $52,200

— 12.4% below state median, 16.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

— #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pratt County

– Median household income: $52,327

— 12.2% below state median, 16.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

— #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Kearny County

– Median household income: $52,599

— 11.7% below state median, 16.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

— #1,312 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

— #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Ellis County

– Median household income: $52,883

— 11.3% below state median, 15.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

— #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

— #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Rice County

– Median household income: $53,012

— 11.0% below state median, 15.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Geary County

– Median household income: $53,133

— 10.8% below state median, 15.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

— #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rawlins County

– Median household income: $53,207

— 10.7% below state median, 15.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

— #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Lane Pearman // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Kiowa County

– Median household income: $53,274

— 10.6% below state median, 15.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

— #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clark County

– Median household income: $53,348

— 10.5% below state median, 15.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Grant County

– Median household income: $53,413

— 10.4% below state median, 15.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

— #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,124 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clay County

– Median household income: $53,929

— 9.5% below state median, 14.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

— #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Osage County

– Median household income: $54,090

— 9.2% below state median, 13.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Greeley County

– Median household income: $54,112

— 9.2% below state median, 13.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

— #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

— #2,826 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Sherman County

– Median household income: $54,754

— 8.1% below state median, 12.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

— #2,755 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

— #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Ottawa County

– Median household income: $54,784

— 8.1% below state median, 12.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

— #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

DepotDaveWebb // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Comanche County

– Median household income: $54,821

— 8.0% below state median, 12.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

— #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ellsworth County

– Median household income: $54,902

— 7.9% below state median, 12.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

— #1,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Lefibreguy // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sumner County

– Median household income: $55,000

— 7.7% below state median, 12.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

— #1,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tinboy2341 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Haskell County

– Median household income: $55,064

— 7.6% below state median, 12.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Morris County

– Median household income: $55,658

— 6.6% below state median, 11.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

— #1,217 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Catlady95 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Ness County

– Median household income: $56,492

— 5.2% below state median, 10.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

— #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sedgwick County

– Median household income: $56,524

— 5.2% below state median, 10.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

— #862 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Franklin County

– Median household income: $56,582

— 5.1% below state median, 10.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Shawnee County

– Median household income: $56,762

— 4.8% below state median, 9.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.8%

— #982 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Stevens County

– Median household income: $57,806

— 3.0% below state median, 8.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jackson County

– Median household income: $57,914

— 2.8% below state median, 7.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

— #1,438 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

IveGoneAway // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Trego County

– Median household income: $57,966

— 2.7% below state median, 7.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

— #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

— #3,102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wichita County

– Median household income: $57,978

— 2.7% below state median, 7.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

— #2,909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harvey County

– Median household income: $57,982

— 2.7% below state median, 7.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

— #1,219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#20. McPherson County

– Median household income: $59,089

— 0.9% below state median, 6.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

— #999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,252 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brylie // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Meade County

– Median household income: $59,316

— 0.5% below state median, 5.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

— #1,346 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Douglas County

– Median household income: $59,435

— 0.3% below state median, 5.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

— #567 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Shamera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Coffey County

– Median household income: $59,583

— 0.0% below state median, 5.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

— #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Thomas County

– Median household income: $60,124

— 0.9% above state median, 4.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

— #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

— #751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kingman County

– Median household income: $60,469

— 1.5% above state median, 3.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.3%

— #727 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Finney County

– Median household income: $60,798

— 2.0% above state median, 3.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

— #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Wabaunsee County

– Median household income: $61,178

— 2.7% above state median, 2.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

— #1,607 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%

— #2,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hodgeman County

– Median household income: $61,211

— 2.7% above state median, 2.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.6%

— #538 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sheridan County

– Median household income: $62,885

— 5.5% above state median, 0.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

— #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #2,498 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Nemaha County

– Median household income: $63,216

— 6.1% above state median, 0.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

— #881 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #2,742 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wallace County

– Median household income: $63,269

— 6.2% above state median, 0.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Butler County

– Median household income: $64,782

— 8.7% above state median, 3.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

— #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

— #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jcakp // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $64,864

— 8.8% above state median, 3.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

— #689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

— #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Gray County

– Median household income: $64,930

— 8.9% above state median, 3.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.7%

— #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

— #3,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Scott County

– Median household income: $65,417

— 9.8% above state median, 4.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

— #639 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Pottawatomie County

– Median household income: $66,835

— 12.1% above state median, 6.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.1%

— #584 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

— #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Miami County

– Median household income: $71,995

— 20.8% above state median, 14.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.0%

— #333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Leavenworth County

– Median household income: $73,013

— 22.5% above state median, 16.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 33.1%

— #291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

– Median household income: $89,087

— 49.5% above state median, 41.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 44.2%

— #79 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

— #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide