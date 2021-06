TRACY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a Missouri Department of Transportation supervisor was hit and killed in Platte County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 273 in Tracy, Missouri, as the worker put out warning signs because of a flooded road. Investigators said the worker died at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and we will update as additional information is provided.