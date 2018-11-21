Homeless man pleads guilty to robbing Topeka credit union

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A homeless man who robbed a Topeka credit union and then waited nearby until he was arrested has entered a guilty plea.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 63-year-old Robert Charles Frazier pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of robbery. Frazier admitted through the plea that he approached a teller in August at the Azura Credit Union and said, "This is a robbery. Give me your twenties, fifties and hundreds."

The U.S. attorney's office says in a news release that he left the building after receiving the money and sat on a nearby wall. He then was arrested by an off-duty Topeka police officer who was working security.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 26. Both sides agreed to recommend a five-year prison term.



