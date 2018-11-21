Homeless man pleads guilty to robbing Topeka credit union
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A homeless man who robbed a Topeka credit union and then waited nearby until he was arrested has entered a guilty plea.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 63-year-old Robert Charles Frazier pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of robbery. Frazier admitted through the plea that he approached a teller in August at the Azura Credit Union and said, "This is a robbery. Give me your twenties, fifties and hundreds."
The U.S. attorney's office says in a news release that he left the building after receiving the money and sat on a nearby wall. He then was arrested by an off-duty Topeka police officer who was working security.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 26. Both sides agreed to recommend a five-year prison term.
Previous
3 men ordered to stand trial in...
Next
Hutchinson man sentenced for...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Illuminations kicks off at Botanica Friday night
- City of Wichita announces Thanksgiving closings,...
- Be wary of thieves during busy shopping season
- 3 men ordered to stand trial in double homicide...
- Homeless man pleads guilty to robbing Topeka...
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat...
- Isolated tribesmen kill American on remote...
- Light rain falling in N California could hurt...
- Genital mutilation charges dismissed in...
- Trump thanks Saudis after defying calls to...