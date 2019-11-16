Hospital that treated Garden City football player responds to report

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The hospital that treated Braeden Bradforth before he died of heatstroke is responding to a report released Thursday.

Braeden Bradforth, 19-years-old died from a heat-stroke during the first day of football practice in 2018 playing for Garden City Community College.

The independent investigation cited EMS and hospital employees, saying they failed to treat an obvious case of heatstroke in the incident that resulted in the death of Bradforth.

In response, Saint Catharine Hospital said in part quote “we immediately performed an internal review after Braeden’s death and concluded that the action and care provided by emergency room personnel in treating this patient were appropriate.”

They also offered condolences to Bradforth’s family.

