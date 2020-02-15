Hostage situation at Manhattan elementary school appears false, authorities say

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Reports of a man holding someone hostage Wednesday morning inside a Manhattan elementary school turned out false, according to Riley County police.

A spokesperson for RCPD said someone called around 1 a.m. and told police they were inside Lee Elementary School with a hostage, and had committed several felonies. Investigators now believe it was someone who isn’t local and made up the story.

Riley County police surrounded the school after the initial call, staging a perimeter for almost six hours. When they entered the building around 6:50 a.m., they did not find anyone inside.