House Republican Leadership Launches Kansas Together, a Kansas Coronavirus Resource Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Speaker Ron Ryckman of Olathe, Majority Leader Dan Hawkins of Wichita, and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch of Ottawa issued a joint statement Sunday.

House Republican leadership unveiled the Kansas Coronavirus Resource Center, named Kansas Together, to provide Kansans with a central location to obtain up to date information on the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“The goal of Kansas Together is to centralize information from state agencies, the federal government, and crucial industries and place it in one easy to find location,” Ron Ryckman, Speaker of the House said. “To that end, House leadership is in constant communication with the executive branch at both the state and federal level, the Kansas federal delegation, local units of government, and industry leaders across our state.”

“As I’ve talked with constituents and legislators I continue to hear frustration that there is no one-stop-shop for information,” said House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins. “This resource will help Kansans find the truly important information they need without having to scour numerous websites.”

“As elected leaders, we have a responsibility to provide certainty in uncertain times,” said Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch. “One way we can accomplish this is by ensuring that Kansans have the information they need when they need it. Today’s launch is just the first step as we continue to find new ways to get people the information they need.”

Kansas Together contains information on a wide range of issues including unemployment benefits, small business resources, education, and healthcare. It will be continually updated as new information becomes available. The goal of this resource center is to compliment the work of the Governor and state agencies and inform the public.

