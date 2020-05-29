How long until booze to-go goes bye-bye?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansas bars and night clubs are planning to re-open this weekend as Kansans launch into Phase Two of Gov. Kelly’s Ad Astra reopening plan on June 1.

Though this plan details the reintroduction of many concessions and activities, it doesn’t mention much about adopted provisions along the road to Phase Out, like an end date for curbside liquor sales.

https://www.ksrevenue.org/pdf/abccurbsidememo.pdf

https://www.ksrevenue.org/pdf/abccurbsidememo.pdf A March 18 memo from Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control that allowed alcohol sales to occur on or off property by licensed premises.

The director of the Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, Debbi Beavers released a memo March 18 that allowed alcohol sales to occur on or off the property by licensed premises with no clear definition of when it’s set to end, only stating the “policy will continue in effect until further notice.”

Gov. Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-42 addressed the temporary suspension of certain rules relating to the sale of alcoholic beverages during the state of disaster emergency.

The order, made effective May 26, says curbside service is to remain until June 13, two days before Kansas expects to enter Phase Three of the Ad Astra Plan, or until the expiration of the statewide State of Disaster Emergency declaration.

When asked if any policy makers were discussing legalizing curbside liquor in the future, Public Information Officer, Kansas Department of Revenue, Zach Fletcher told KSN that “legislators may be talking amongst themselves but I’m not aware of ongoing discussions.”

Gov. Kelly is calling a special legislative session June 3 in hopes the legislature will extend the disaster declaration to January 2021. Phase four, or Phase Out, is currently set to begin no earlier than June 29.

Sedgwick County plans to follow the Ad Astra Plan without imposing any additional limits, a decision recently left up to counties by the governor.

LATEST STORIES: