Hugoton Middle School student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis
HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) - USD 210, Hugoton, said a student within the district was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. The student attends the middle school.
Bacterial meningitis is very serious and can be deadly. Death can occur in as little as a few hours. Most people recover from meningitis. However, permanent disabilities (such as brain damage, hearing loss, and learning disabilities) can result from the infection.
Meningitis symptoms include sudden onset of fever, headache, and stiff neck. There are often other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia, altered mental status.
