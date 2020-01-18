1  of  3
Power restored in Hays after outages amid falling ice

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The power has been restored in Hays Friday evening.

The city of Hays, as well as other parts of Ellis County, had been affected by a power outage Friday. Officials say that falling ice caused some of the breakers in the area to blow.

The Midwest Energy Inc. outage viewer said about 500 customers in the area had been affected.

If you’re in the area and would like up to date info from Midwest Energy, click here to see the MWEnergy outage viewer.

