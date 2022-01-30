HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) stated they are investigating an incident in which a person fell out of a window and died.

According to Hutchinson police, they received a call at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday regarding a person who had fallen out of a window at the Wiley Building, 100 N Main St.

Emergency services responded to the call and pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to HPD.

Hutch police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

The person has not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing. Hutch police ask that if you have any information regarding the incident to please call them at 620-694-2816 or 620-694-2800.