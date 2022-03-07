RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Alisha Brooks and her family moved to the Hutchinson area from Oregon last year. Unfortunately, her family’s home was destroyed and all of their belongings were lost in a fire.

She was shopping when she got word of a fire near her home—that’s when she called her boyfriend.

“I told him there was a fire, and he went outside, and he’s like, ‘There’s no fire,’ and I was like ‘Well, you might want to go outside and check,'” Brooks said.

Just minutes later, the fire spread to her backyard. She says her boyfriend and kids escaped their home with moments to spare.

“It literally took 15 minutes, and then it was–everything was gone,” Brooks said.

Courtesy: Alisha Brooks

Something Brooks holds especially close to her heart gone forever—the ashes of her parents and her sister lost within the ashes of what was once her house.

“I can never get that back,” Brooks said.

Brooks says the process of starting all over again for a second time is overwhelming, especially because the fire broke out soon after she learned she was expecting a baby.

“We were excited, and—it’s been really hard on us,” Brooks said.

While Brooks says she is heartbroken, she is hopeful, knowing the community is doing what it can to support her and her family.

“I don’t even know how to express it. I just appreciate everything,” Brooks said.

When asked if Brooks had any advice she would like to give, she said, “If you hear that there’s a fire in your area, even if you don’t think it’s gonna get you, get out. Pack a bag and leave.”

If you’d like to donate to the Brooks Family, you can do so here.