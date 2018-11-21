Kansas

Hutchinson man sentenced for downloading child porn

Nov 21, 2018

Updated: Nov 21, 2018 09:08 AM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Hutchinson man was sentenced Tuesday to 90 months in federal prison for downloading child pornography from the internet, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Shane Ragsdale, 31, Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography.

In his plea, he admitted he used a peer-to-peer file-sharing network to download child pornography.

 

