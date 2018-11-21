Hutchinson man sentenced for downloading child porn

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Hutchinson man was sentenced Tuesday to 90 months in federal prison for downloading child pornography from the internet, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Shane Ragsdale, 31, Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography.

In his plea, he admitted he used a peer-to-peer file-sharing network to download child pornography.