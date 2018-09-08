Hutchinson Police Department under investigation for 'preferential treatment'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy Hutchinson Police Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - An investigation is underway into the Hutchinson Police Department, according to Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder.

The investigation is being conducted by the KBI and possibly the FBI. It comes after "allegations and rumors of preferential treatment."

According to Schroeder, the investigation also stems from complaints on issues of integrity and trust.

Schroeder said he is not sure if the investigation will reveal any criminal actions, however he wanted to get an outside agency involved.

The investigation was launched in June. It is unclear when the investigation will be finished.