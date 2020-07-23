Hutchinson woman sentenced to nearly 13 years in January meth bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A 46-year-old Hutchinson woman was sentenced Thursday to nearly 13 years in prison for what the district attorney called the largest methamphetamine bust in the county during his 19 years in office.

Jennie Rebecca Wallace was sentenced Thursday after authorities found a 5-pound package of methamphetamine in her home in January. The Hutchinson News reports Wallace was also convicted of making at least two drug sales from her home.

Before her sentencing, Wallace apologized to the court, law enforcement and her family.