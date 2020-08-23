“I will revisit old lesson plans with my kids” : Teachers anticipate slow start to new school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Back to school each fall there’s always a little review needed to make sure students start the school year on the right footing. But students haven’t had a full day in the classroom since March. Some teachers are saying this could mean some adjustments have to be made. This week KSN News spoke with a teacher who says her main concern right now is seeing how the kids will adjust to starting the year off online.

She says a lot of the students were not able to finish their lesson plans last year. They may have fallen behind. That is why she plans to have a grace period for her students. This will allow them to ask any questions and even re-visit some old learning material.

“So the district has adjusted all the pacing guides to include some of the thing that they really need to learn prior to learning new material especially in the math field. So, we anticipate a lot of this and we prepare for it every year but this year will be a little more difficult,” said Teacher at North East Magnet, Heather Aldrich.

She also says students at North East Magnet will have a lighter class load than normal with only four courses.

