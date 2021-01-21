Initiative to encourage wearing masks announced in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that through a partnership with the Kansas Leadership Center and a sub-committee formed from the Visit Hutch Tourism Coalition — a new initiative called ‘Caught in the Act Hutch’ (#GetCaughtHutch), with the mission to encourage mask-wearing in Reno County.

After announcing the statewide public health initiative “Kansas Beats the Virus” (#KSBeatsTheVirus) on November 18, the Kansas Leadership Center put forth the goal to activate and connect local leadership to combat the spread of COVID-19. The Leadership Reno County organization was one of the many statewide network of partners who fulfilled the role of ‘Facilitator’, which resulted in over 1,000 meetings across Kansas.

The 13-week project kicks off on Monday, January 25 and will reward members of the public who are “caught” wearing a mask at one of the participating Host businesses. If you are “caught”, you will be given a Caught in the Act sticker and can then enter online for a weekly gift card drawing from one of the Host businesses. A $3,000 grant was awarded by the Kansas Leadership Center to fund this initiative.

The Hutchinson businesses participating in this initiative includes: Airport Steakhouse, Apron Strings, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Cosmosphere, Heartland Credit Union, Hedrick Exotic Animal Farm, Holly’s Sweet Treats, Hutchinson Zoo, Metropolitan Coffee, Reno County Museum, Scuttlebutt’s at The Clayworks, Strataca and The Wool Market and DIY School.

For more information, click here.