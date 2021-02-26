Inmate at Winfield Correctional Facility dies from COVID-19

WINFIELD, Kansas – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that a Winfield Correctional Facility inmate who died Wednesday had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first COVID-19 related resident death at the Winfield facility and the 20th death related to COVID-19 for the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC).

KDOC stated the inmate tested positive for the virus on Feb. 4 and was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 8. He was a 62-year old black male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

The inmate was serving a 226-month sentence for aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He had been imprisoned with the KDOC since 2011.

The Winfield Correctional Facility opened in 1984 on the site of what was then the Winfield State Hospital and Training Center. With a capacity of 554, the facility serves only minimum-custody, adult males.

For more information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, click here.