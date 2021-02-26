Inmate at Winfield Correctional Facility dies from COVID-19

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WINFIELD, Kansas – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that a Winfield Correctional Facility inmate who died Wednesday had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first COVID-19 related resident death at the Winfield facility and the 20th death related to COVID-19 for the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC).

KDOC stated the inmate tested positive for the virus on Feb. 4 and was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 8. He was a 62-year old black male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

The inmate was serving a 226-month sentence for aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He had been imprisoned with the KDOC since 2011.

The Winfield Correctional Facility opened in 1984 on the site of what was then the Winfield State Hospital and Training Center. With a capacity of 554, the facility serves only minimum-custody, adult males.

For more information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories