LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old inmate has died after he was found unresponsive Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says staff discovered Ricardo Carlos Ramirez unresponsive inside of his cell. They immediately began providing life saving measures that were continued as EMS arrived.

Ramirez was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The KDOC does confirm that the death is not Covid-19 related.

Ramirez was at Lansing serving a 141-month sentence after he was convicted Aggravated Sexual Battery; Intentional Touching GE/16, and three counts of Battery of a City or County Employee in Johnson County.