KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — An inmate died while in custody in Wyandotte County, and an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

The victim was found unresponsive in a cell at the Wyandotte County Detention Center around 1:05 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found the inmate during routine cell checks.

Investigators said jail officers immediately began efforts to save the inmate and called emergency crews. The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department arrived, and paramedics took over lifesaving efforts.

Investigators said there wasn’t anything they could do, and the inmate died at the facility a short time later.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death but said preliminary findings don’t show any signs of foul play.

The inmate’s name has not been publicly released.