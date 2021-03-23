Investigation underway on body found in Dodge City, police asking for information

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department announced on their Facebook page Tuesday that on Monday around 8:30 p.m, officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of an individual knowing about a deceased body.

Based on that reported information, officers responded to the 1200 block of West Elm St., where they located the deceased body of an unknown male appearing to be in his twenties. After processing the scene, the body was turned over to the Ford County Coroner for further examination.

The condition of the body indicated the subject had been dead for a few weeks. Dodge City Police Department stated that an autopsy was performed Tuesday to determine the cause of death, but it will not be released at this time.

The identity of the deceased person was also confirmed, and the next of kin has been notified. The victim is 18-year-old Zacarias Giannino of Dodge City.

This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. Dodge City Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the department at 620-225-8126, dispatch at 620-227-4646, or submit a tip through the DCPD Facebook page or tip411 service.