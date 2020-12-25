‘It’s a brotherhood that’s unbreakable and it’s not going to change’: Nonprofit organization creates a lifeline for veterans

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – What started at a remote outpost in Afghanistan more than a decade ago with only three soldiers has since expanded nationwide and has helped create a pivotal bond for thousands of veterans.

The Fallen Outdoors is a national nonprofit organization that brings veterans of every branch of the military, in every part of the nation together to take part in outdoor expeditions. It’s run by veterans, for veterans.

But the deeper meaning lies in the group’s mission, creating a lifeline for veterans after their active duty military careers have ended.

Mathew Heinz and Bobby Cole have been friends for nearly 21 years. They both were called to join the service following high school.

“The same day we graduated, I was already down in Oklahoma City signing up to join the marines,” said Mathew Heinz, Marine Veteran.

Mathew Heinz, 2009, deployed in Iraq – 224 combat mission (Courtesy: Mathew Heinz)

The men collectively spent nearly 18 years serving their country.

Heinz was spent four years in the Marines and took part in one service deployment to Iraq.

“I lived out of a Humvee for seven months, no showers for three months at a time. It was middle of nowhere camping in the worst possible situation,” said Heinz.

Cole spent 13 1/2 years in the Army National Guard before medically retiring. During his time in the Guard, he served two deployments, one in Egypt and another in the Horn of Africa.

But after leaving the service, transitioning back to normal life, created challenges for both men.

They turned to the fallen outdoors.

“I was going through a really rough time in my life, PTSD, and he [Cole] called me and said ‘you need to come with me on a hunt,’” said Heinz.

The men have gone on numerous hunting, fishing, and camping trips along with several other outdoor expeditions.

“That adrenaline rush comes back and it makes you feel just a little bit stronger inside,” said Heinz.

They say it’s become an outlet for veterans that may be struggling or simply need support among other like-minded individuals.

Bobby Cole, 2011, deployed in the Horn of Africa (Courtesy: Bobby Cole)

“For that moment in time, all the stress in the world is gone. A lot of us have chronic pain from issues and stuff, that chronic pain goes away,” said Bobby Cole, The Fallen Outdoors Kansas Team Lead and Kansas National Guard Veteran.

But most importantly it’s created an unbreakable bond and a lifelong camaraderie

“It’s definitely brought that brotherhood back,” said Cole.

“It’s a brotherhood that’s unbreakable and it’s not going to change,” said Heinz.

While also providing support for those that may be grappling with suicidal thoughts, striving to end the veteran suicide crisis through giving them a renewed sense of life while teaching them a skill and passion they can continue forever.

“We’ve had veterans that we hunt with that have leaned on us to physically stop that from happening,” said Heinz.

This year Team Kansas has taken nearly 900 veterans on more than 200 outdoors trips and has members spread across the state from Leavenworth to Syracuse.

“If we can, we want to be there for vets. and show them there’s other people here just like you, there’s other people struggling just like you are, and we just want to help you,” said Cole.

Each year the organization serves thousands of veterans. The group is run solely by volunteers that have sacrificed to serve.

