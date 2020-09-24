“Jaws of life” used to free husky’s head stuck in cinder block in Hays

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Hays Police Department Facebook page

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters with the Hays Fire Department assisted an Animal Control Officer Thursday with removing a red husky’s head that was stuck in a cinder block.

The Hays Police Department thanked the Hays Fire Department and Animal Control Officer on its Facebook page for successfully freeing the stuck husky with the “jaws of life.”

Image courtesy of Hays PD Facebook page

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories