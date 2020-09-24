“Jaws of life” used to free husky’s head stuck in cinder block in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters with the Hays Fire Department assisted an Animal Control Officer Thursday with removing a red husky’s head that was stuck in a cinder block.
The Hays Police Department thanked the Hays Fire Department and Animal Control Officer on its Facebook page for successfully freeing the stuck husky with the “jaws of life.”
