Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Kansas conducted exclusively by mail ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KSNW) – Joe Biden has been announced the official winner of the Kansas Democratic Primary Election.
The Associated Press reported Sunday morning that the former Vice-President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr., received 110,041 votes taking 76.9% of the vote against Bernie Sanders, who managed to collect 23.1% of Kanas voting.
Kansas Democrats voted entirely by mail using a ranked-choice system and results were counted Sunday morning.
