Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Kansas conducted exclusively by mail ballot

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after winning the South Carolina primary. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KSNW) – Joe Biden has been announced the official winner of the Kansas Democratic Primary Election.

The Associated Press reported Sunday morning that the former Vice-President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr., received 110,041 votes taking 76.9% of the vote against Bernie Sanders, who managed to collect 23.1% of Kanas voting.

Kansas Democrats voted entirely by mail using a ranked-choice system and results were counted Sunday morning.

