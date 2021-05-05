Johnson County Deputies spend time chasing, corralling unusual suspects

GARDNER, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies spent part of the day Tuesday trying to coral two bulls near 183rd and Moonlight in Gardner.

The dash camera from one of the deputies’ cars caught the animals roaming around.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies were able to chase the bulls back into the nearby field where they belonged.

At the same time, the office’s Animal Control Specialist was in DeSoto helping a different owner round up loose cattle.

The Sheriff’s Office said once a cow gets out, it’s learned the route to freedom and often continues to escape.

In March, a deputy spotted a bison roaming down a road and helped get the animal to safety. This picture was also shared by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.