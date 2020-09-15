Judge blocks release of agency records for 3-year-old Olivia Jansen

3-year-old Olivia Jansen was found dead in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, July 10. Her father and the father’s girlfriend are charged with murder in her killing.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Wyandotte County judge has ruled that state agency records of a 3-year-old girl whose body was found this summer in a shallow grave should not be released to the public.

Olivia Jansen’s body was found in a shallow grave on July 10, the same day her father reported her missing.

He and his girlfriend have been charged with felony murder and other crimes in her death. Several media outlets have filed requests for records from the Department for Children and Family Services.

The Kansas City Star reports that the judge granted a motion to prohibit the release of agency records relating to the girl.

