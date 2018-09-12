Judge: Kansas deputy's demotion not due to sex orientation

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a Kansas sheriff's deputy wasn't demoted because he's gay, but rather because he couldn't succeed at the police academy.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a federal judge last month dismissed a sex-discrimination lawsuit filed by Kyle Appleby, who has been openly gay at work since 2008.

Appleby's promotion in 2015 from Douglas County corrections officer to deputy was contingent on completing training at the Lawrence police academy. He was demoted after failing to complete the academy.

Appleby sued the County Commission last year, alleging that sheriff's employees participated in "sex stereotyping" and that his superiors made offensive comments about his masculinity.

The judge ruled the allegations may be true but that the lawsuit doesn't show how the comments factored into his demotion.

Appleby's attorney and county officials declined to comment.



