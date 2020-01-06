Judge mulls fate of US researcher who denies Chinese work

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge will hear arguments Monday on whether to toss out the indictment against a researcher in Kansas accused of secretly working for a Chinese university.

Attorneys for Feng “Franklin” Tao have accused a visiting scholar of fabricating the allegations after unsuccessfully trying to extort him.

Tao wants the court to dismiss the indictment charging him with one count of wire fraud and three counts of program fraud.

The government alleges the Lawrence man failed to report that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while doing research in Kansas on projects funded by the U.S. government.

