Judge orders release of records in police shooting case

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City suburb has been ordered to turn over records related to the 2018 police killing of a teenager after The Kansas City Star sued for the documents.
The Star reports that a judge found that that the severance agreement for Clayton Jenison must be disclosed under the Kansas Open Records Act. Jenison, who was paid $70,000 through the agreement, didn’t face charges for fatally shooting 17-year-old John Albers as he was backing a minivan out of his family’s garage.
The officer had responded to the home because the teen was believed to be suicidal.