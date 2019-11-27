Judge sentences Wichita man for actions related to 2018 death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said 31-year-old Bryce Martin was sentenced to just over 20 years Tuesday for his actions related to a 2018 death of 41-year-old Jacob Healzer.

On May 2, 2018, police were called to a home in the 200 block of N. Sabin in Wichita and found Healzer on the floor. Healzer had been severely beaten. He had multiple fractures including the orbital sockets and nasal bones, as well as a fracture of the hyoid bone in the neck.

The coroner ruled the Healzer died of acute methamphetamine intoxication with contributing factors of heart disease as well as blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

In August 2018, Martin pled guilty to charges of aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

