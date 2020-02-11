Live Now
Judge throws out lawsuit over 2016 arrest at Kansas City library

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit Tuesday against a former Kansas City police detective who arrested a man during an event at the Kansas City library.

Chief judge Beth Phillips ruled the former detective, Brent Parsons, had probable cause to arrest Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, of Lawrence, Kansas, at the library in 2016.

Rothe-Kushel contended in the lawsuit that his free speech rights were violated when he was arrested while questioning a speaker, diplomat Dennis Ross.

A library employee also was arrested. The judge ruled Rothe-Kushel had a right to ask Ross questions but not to deprive others of asking their questions.

