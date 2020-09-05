Judge won’t let Kansas golfers play while lawsuit proceeds

Kansas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Five high school golfers who sued after their suburban Kansas City districts put the brakes on fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic have failed to convince a judge to let them play while the case works its way through the courts.

The Kansas City Star reports that the golfers, all girls, and their parents sued the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley school districts Tuesday, arguing that they should be allowed to play because golf poses a lower risk of spreading the virus than other sports.

Blue Valley officials on Friday, though, announced the district would resume high school sports this weekend. Attorney John Duggan, who is representing the families, was not immediately available to comment on how Blue Valley’s decision will affect the lawsuit.

