Junction City Police find missing girl during traffic stop

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City police found a missing girl in the passenger seat of a car during a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop.

An officer stopped a 2019 Nissan rental car around 12:45 p.m. traveling west on I-70. During the stop, the officer said he identified a 15-year-old girl from El Salvador in the car. A relative from Maryland reported her missing a few days prior.

Officers arrested the driver, 37-year-old Fulgencio Castillo-Guardado, on suspicion of:

Interference with parental custody

Interference with a law enforcement officer

Speeding

Catillo-Guardado was booked into the Geary County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.

LATEST STORIES: