Justice for Dwane brings peace to a hurting family, and a suspected killer to justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friday police charged 18-year-old Francisco Mendez with the murder of Washburn football player Dwane Simmons.

The shooting happened back in April, and now those who knew Simmons say they’re thankful they’re getting justice for Dwane.

“Wish he was here,” says Navarro Simmons, Dwane’s dad. “I feel like he knows that.”

It is all his parents wanted. Now, a three month search for the shooter is finally over.

“You took away a wonderful young man. Dwane was a good person.” says Navarro. “So, we still continue to pray for you, but we hope that justice is served. And you get exactly what’s coming to you.”

And for Dwane’s stepmom, after feeling like this may have been another forgotten case, Yasmine Simmons says Dwane kept giving her signs that it wasn’t over.

“When it looked like justice wouldn’t be served, when it looked like the case was going to go cold, when it looked like nobody was paying attention, he kept coming to us and saying to us ‘justice will be served,” said Yasmine Simmons.

While the Washburn Football Team will miss one of their own, their coach is relieved Simmons’ family has gotten the answers they were looking for.

“It lifted a little weight off your chest to hear them say that they felt some justice served,” comments Craig Schurig, Washburn Head Football Coach.

And now with their questions answered, they know Dwane will always be in people’s hearts.

“Keep Dwane’s memory alive,” his father says softly. “He was a good kid. He didn’t deserve this.”

Mendez is being held in Shawnee County Jail on a $1 million bond.