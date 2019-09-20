K-State students push to get fall break

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University students are pushing administrators to add a fall break into the academic calendar.

The K-State Student Senate passed a special-ordered legislation for a two-day break every October.

The debate on the issue was brought up last May when the University Calendar Committee proposed a two-day break in the fall semester starting in 2022.

Currently, K-State students don’t have any school day breaks between Labor Day and Thanksgiving break. In total, it’s around 80 straight days of class without a break, about double any other four-year Kansas Board of Regents university.

“What I would say to the provost and what I have told him is how important this is to students, especially look at the uprise in mental health concerns with students across the university,” said Jansen Penny, K-State Student Body President.

K-State Provost Charles Taber will have the final say on the academic calendar’s future.

K-State officials say no final decision has been made yet.

