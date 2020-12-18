Kansans can now go online to apply for a marriage license

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting today, Kansas couples who need a marriage license will be able to complete the application online at KSCourts.org/marriage, as long as one of the applicants has an email address.

“The pandemic challenged our courts to reimagine how we serve the people of Kansas and moving the marriage license application online is one example,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert in a news release. “This change makes applying for a license faster and easier, and it gives Kansans the type of online service they expect.”

Before the pandemic, couples would have to go to a courthouse, swear an oath, and submit information to court staff.

When the pandemic forced courts to limit services, courts found a temporary way of processing applications entirely through encrypted email.

The new online application replaces all but the final step, which is to deliver the license to the applicant by encrypted email.

The online application was funded by a grant approved by the State Finance Council from federal coronavirus relief funds.