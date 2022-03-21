TOPEKA (KSNT) – Funds are still available for Kansans who are facing eviction through the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA) program.

According to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC), funds are available to help households that have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic with rent, utility and internet assistance.

“More than a third of Kansans rent their homes, and many have struggled to cover rent and utility bills since the pandemic began,” Ryan Vincent, Executive Director of the KHRC, said. “The financial repercussions are far from over for our most vulnerable families. This crucial assistance is still available to keep Kansans safely housed throughout our economic recovery.”

The KERA program has disbursed over $125 million in rental, utility and internet assistance to 17,633 eligible tenant households in Kansas. These funds have helped 45,675 Kansans avoid eviction and utility disconnections and helped make 6,656 landlords whole. KERA has recently been made more inclusive, allowing the state to serve even more residents. These changes include:

Households that have experienced financial hardship at any time during the pandemic may now qualify for assistance.

Eligible households may receive up to 18 months of assistance, an increase from the previous 15-month maximum.

Eligible households may receive a lump sum of $900 in past-due or future internet assistance, an increase from the precious $750 limit.

Those who have applied in the past and who have not hit the 18-month maximum are eligible to recertify for additional months of assistance. Tenants and landlords can apply jointly online via the KERA application portal. Tenants will need to answer pre-screening questions to determine their eligibility before accessing the application. KERA applicants must meet income guidelines and provide the following:

Proof of identification.

A signed lease or equivalent documentation.

Documentation or self-attestation of housing instability.

Documentation or self-attestation of financial hardship.

Proof of self-attestation of household income.

Households can track their application status after it has been submitted and respond to communications by logging into their KERA dashboard. If applicants have more questions, they can reach out to KERA customer service by emailing kera@kshousingcorp.org or by calling 785-217-2001.

The KERA program was launched by the KHRC in March 2021, with funding provided by the Coronavirus Supplemental Relief Act of 2021. Funding for the program is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. The measures have provided a combined $23.4 billion in emergency rental assistance to rental households across the U.S., with nearly two-thirds of those funds serving extremely low-income households.

For more information on KERA and to learn how to apply, go here.