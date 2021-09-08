Kansas 3-year-old tries to drive, crashes into school

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City police officers were dispatched to Gertrude Walker School on Tuesday at 3:55 p.m. for an accident where a vehicle hit the school.

An investigation by the GCPD revealed that a woman parked her car, a Chrysler Town & County, on 10th Street directly south of W. Fair Street. She left her car unattended with two of her children inside and in child restraint seats.

While the woman walked over to pick up her other children from the school, her 3-year-old was able to get out of the restraint seat.

The 3-year-old was able to put the vehicle into drive and press the gas pedal all the way down.

The Chrysler went northbound and struck a parked Honda Civic, pushing it onto the sidewalk and into the grass. The Chrysler continued north and struck the school on the southeast corner of the school.

Both vehicles involved received extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The damage to the school was estimated to be over $5,000.

Traffic in the area was diverted for approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported from the incident.