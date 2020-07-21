Kansas added to Chicago’s travel quarantine order, effective Friday

People admire “Cloud Gate”, by British artist Anish Kapoor at the AT&T Plaza in Millennium Park that reflects the downtown skyline in Chicago, Illinois, on November 5, 2008. Inspired by liquid mercury, the sculpture is among the largest of its kind in the world, measuring 66-feet long by 33-feet high. AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Chicago has added Kansas to its travel quarantine order Tuesday, and will be effective starting Friday, July 24.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D., issued an Emergency Travel Order on July 2 directing travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This includes both Chicago residents returning from travel to a designated state, and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state. The Order went into effect on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.

A total of 17 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

To check the city of Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order, click here.