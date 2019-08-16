Kansas adds 2,500 jobs in July

TOPEKA, Kan. – Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in July. This was down from 3.4 percent in June and unchanged from 3.3 percent in July 2018.

“July marks the second consecutive month the unemployment rate declined in Kansas, falling to 3.3 percent,” said Secretary Delía García. “The unemployment rate is one of the most familiar labor statistics and represents the percentage of our labor force that is available and interested in finding a job.”

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 2,500 from June. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 3,700 from the previous month.

“Preliminary estimates for July show Kansas added 2,500 jobs over the month. Additionally, job estimates for June were revised upward by 2,100 jobs,” said Senior Labor Economist, Tyler Tenbrink. “Looking back over the last 12 months, Kansas has posted a notable increase of 14,200 jobs.”

Since July 2018, Kansas gained 14,200 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 14,000 private sector jobs.