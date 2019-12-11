Kansas AG Derek Schmidt recognized as nation’s Outstanding Attorney General 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has been recognized as the nation’s Outstanding Attorney General for 2019.

Tuesday, Attorney General Schmidt was presented with the prestigious Kelley-Wyman Award by the nation’s state and territory attorneys general.

The Kelley-Wyman Award, named after Michigan Attorney General Frank Kelley and former New Hampshire Attorney General Louis Wyman, is the top honor bestowed by the National Association of Attorneys General. NAAG honors a state or territory attorney general for his or her professional contributions to the office and the role of attorneys general nationwide.

The group recognized Schmidt’s leadership both in Kansas and nationally in combating elder abuse and human trafficking, strengthening the professionalism of the office of attorney general, and promoting civil discourse and bipartisan cooperation.

“I am greatly honored to receive this recognition from my colleagues nationwide,” Schmidt said. “And of course, I am honored every day to be able to serve the citizens of Kansas.”

Schmidt was nominated for the award by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

“Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has served the people of Kansas, as well as the NAAG community, well over the course of his tenure,” the two attorneys general wrote in their nomination letter. “His leadership to our organization and his dedication to protecting vulnerable citizens make him a deserving recipient of the Kelley-Wyman Award.”

Schmidt was first elected Kansas attorney general in 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018. In 2018, he received more votes than any other candidate for attorney general in Kansas history.

Schmidt is the second Kansas attorney general to receive the award, following Carla Stovall, who was honored in 2001.

LATEST STORIES: