Kansas AG’s office and Kansas Hospital Association partner to combat human trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Attorney General’s office announced Thursday a new partnership with the Kansas Hospital Association to create an online toolkit for increased awareness within the health care community of human trafficking.

Kansas Attorney General Schmidt stated the goal of the partnership is to provide practical and effective tools to help all health care providers identify, interact, and intervene in situations where human trafficking is suspected. Human trafficking is happening in both rural and urban areas of the state and men, women and children can be victims of both labor and sex trafficking.

According to a 2014 study by the Global Centurion Foundation, 88 percent of sex trafficking victims said they had contact with a medical provider while they were being trafficked.

Attorney General Schmidt said the partnership with the Kansas Hospital Association adds another source of support for trafficking victims across the state by equipping urban and rural health care facilities and staff with victim-centered tools to recognize the issues associated with trafficking and to intervene.

The Attorney General’s office stated they have provided targeted training on red flags for health care providers and administrative personnel across the state.

The toolkit was developed over several months through collaboration between the Kansas Hospital Association and the Office of Attorney General. Resources include research-based approaches to providing patient care, screening methodology, and models for hospitals to develop policies and procedures for assisting human trafficking victims. Click here to access the toolkit.

The Kansas Attorney General’s office said human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing criminal industries in the world. For more information on human trafficking on the Kansas attorney general’s website, click here.