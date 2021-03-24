Kansas Army National Guard brings real-world experience to Dodge City’s JROTC program

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Imagine going to class, and instead of sitting behind a desk, you get to take a seat in the cockpit of a Black Hawk. The Kansas Army National Guard gave students a glimpse into the lives of medical military personnel.

The Guard flew a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to Dodge City High School to teach students about the life of serving and opportunities that can come from what they’re learning in the classroom.

The school’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp (JROTC) and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class took their studies into a real-world situation, where they learned first-hand from pilots and flight medics about military emergency medicine.

“We wanted to kinda do some cross-training that incorporates our medical unit with their EMT program,” said MSGT. Kimberly Fox, Kansas Army National Guard. “The students are able to see what opportunities are there for them later on down the line.”

Guardsmen gave the teens a behind-the-scenes look at what they do, sharing their deployment stories to places like Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. They showed students the connection between military paramedics, EMTs, and how those roles tie into flight.

“You know, we can talk all we want in the classroom, we can talk about aerospace science, we can talk about the Wright brothers, we can talk about leadership — but when they can come here and tell our cadets about what they do, that’s powerful,” said Tony Clavenna, Dodge City High School JROTC Instructor.

Many students say an opportunity like this is invaluable.

“My parents, they’re originally from Mexico and when they got here, it was like a dream for them, and it’s a dream for me to join and serve my country,” said Cadet Josias Chavez, Dodge City High School JROTC.

“I felt amazing — seeing a Blackhawk helicopter let alone touching it, was just a dream come true,” said Cadet Kailheb Culver, Dodge City High School JROTC. “This was one of those moments I probably won’t forget for a long while.”

Dodge City High School’s JROTC program was newly developed in the fall, and to add onto other firsts, the Guard’s flight to the school was the first community Black Hawk flight in nearly a year.