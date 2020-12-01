Kansas attorney general says it is not in his power to oust Rep. Capps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has issued a statement saying he does not have the power to try to oust Rep. Michael Capps from office.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett asked Schmidt to review his investigation of Capps. Bennett was investigating to see who played a role in a false political attack ad against Brandon Whipple when Whipple was running for Wichita mayor. Whipple won the election and has filed a lawsuit over the ad.

Schmidt said that Bennett wanted him to determine if facts and the law support the filing of a civil action seeking a court order to oust Capps from office.

But in a statement released today, Schmidt says the Kansas Constitution only provides for state lawmakers to be ousted or censured by the members of the legislative chamber they belong to.

The Kansas Constitution provides that ‘[e]ach house [of the Legislature] shall provide for the expulsion or censure of its own members’ and ‘[e]ach house shall be the judge of … qualifications of its own members.’ Kan.Const.Art.2, Sec. 8.

Schmidt says the Kansas Supreme Court explained long ago that this means Kansas courts ‘are powerless to enforce any judgment of ouster against a member of the legislature.’

He says this is the prevailing legal rule in other states as well.

Schmidt says the only ways to involuntarily remove a state representative from office are electoral defeat coupled with expiration of the term of office, recall, or expulsion by vote of the House of Representatives itself.

Capps is a Republican who represents Kansas District 85 which is located in Wichita. He ran for reelection but lost in the primary.

It is less than six weeks from the end of his term of office and, in Kansas,a recall application may not be filed in the last 200 days of a legislator’s term of office.

Schmidt says his office will refer the Capps’ file to the leaders of the House of Representatives so they may consider whether expulsion proceedings are appropriate. But he acknowledges that the Kansas Legislature is not set to be in session again before Capps’ term of office expires on Jan. 11, 2021.

District Attorney Bennett completed similar investigations involving Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and Wichita City Council Member James Clendenin.

At the end of his investigation of O’Donnell, Bennett said there was enough reason to pursue ouster proceedings against O’Donnell, but O’Donnell then resigned as commissioner.

At the end of his investigation of Clendenin, Bennett said there was enough reason to pursue ouster proceedings against Clendenin and he filed the documents to begin the process.