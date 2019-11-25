Kansas Attorney General takes aim at door-to-door scammers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a new list he’s publishing online will help Kansans avoid a scam.

The list contains names of people that are banned from doing door-to-door business in the state. They’ve scammed others by offering asphalt paving, tree and lawn care, and even selling steaks.

Attorney General Schmidt says if people find out that any of the 24 people currently on the list are doing business in the state to call the police.

“While there are good actors in the industry, just working hard trying to make a buck legitimately, they’re also are some really shady characters who will take advantage of being alone on a doorstep with no one else around, to bully, to push, or to deceive,” said Attorney General Schmidt

In May, a Topeka man was charged with breaking the Kansas door-to-door sales laws, as well as other crimes, and sentenced to four years in prison.