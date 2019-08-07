Kansas AG urges video streaming industry to cut tobacco screen time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined a bipartisan coalition of 43 attorneys general in urging the video streaming industry to voluntarily limit tobacco use in their video content

Schmidt, along with the 42 other state and territory attorneys general, today sent letters to 13 of the country’s largest video streaming providers urging them to take proactive steps to protect the lives of young viewers.

The letters were sent to Amazon, Apple, AT&T, CBS Corp., Comcast, Discovery, Disney Company, Google, LionsGate, Netflix, Sony, Viacom and Walmart.

“Given the recent significant rise in tobacco use by young people, particularly the use of e-cigarettes, preventing initiation and use of tobacco products is of critical importance to us and the public health community, and we sincerely hope it will be addressed by the streaming industry,” the attorneys general wrote.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of middle and high school students using e-cigarettes rose from 2.1 million in 2017 to 3.6 million in 2018.

In 2012, the U.S. Surgeon General concluded that watching movies with tobacco imagery increases the likelihood that adolescents will become smokers. In their letters, the attorneys general urge the video streaming industry to adopt the following policies to protect young viewers from the ill effects of tobacco content:

Eliminate or exclude tobacco imagery in all future original streamed content for young viewers, including any content rated TV-Y, TV-Y7, TV-G, TV-PG, TV-14, G, PG, and PG-13, and ensure that any promotional material such as previews, trailers, image galleries, and clips be tobacco-free. Content with tobacco imagery should be rated TV-MA or R and only recommended to adult viewers.

Only “recommend” or designate tobacco-free content for children, adolescents, families, and general audiences.

Improve or offer parental controls that are effective, prominent, and easy-to-use, that allow parents and guardians specifically to restrict access to all content with tobacco content, regardless of rating.

Mitigate the negative influence of tobacco content, from whatever source and with any rating, by streaming strong anti-smoking and/or anti-vaping public service announcements, as appropriate, before all videos with tobacco content.

