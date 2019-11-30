Kansas brothers both accused of vehicle thefts on same day

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Two Kansas brothers face charges after being arrested on the same day for apparently unrelated vehicle thefts.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that both 36-year-old Eric Dean McCracken and 32-year-old Keith Ray McCracken were arrested early Friday. Both are from Topeka.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says a deputy arrested Eric McCracken after stopping a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer for a traffic violation about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities later learned the Trailblazer was reported stolen.

About 5 a.m., a Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen was spotted and the driver fled. Authorities say Keith McCracken drove through yards before getting out and running. He was captured at a convenience store.

Police believe Keith McCracken was driving to the jail in the stolen Silverado to post bail for his brother.

