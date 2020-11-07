Kansas budget gap mostly melts away with new fiscal forecast

This image from a video Zoom meeting shows J.G. Scott, the director of the Kansas Legislative Research Department, discussing a new fiscal forecast for state government, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in Topeka, Kan. The new forecast is more optimistic than one issued earlier this year, boosting predictions for tax collections so that a projected budget shortfall has all but melted away. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — On Friday Kansas saw most of a projected state budget shortfall melt away. A new fiscal forecast for state government is less pessimistic about the economy and tax collections than a dire forecast issued this spring during a statewide lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

The forecasting group boosted the state’s projections for tax collections by $463 million or 6.3% for the current, 2021 budget year that began July 1. The Legislature’s nonpartisan research staff now projects a $153 million budget shortfall for the state’s 2022 budget year.

The researchers in July had projected that the shortfall would approach $1.5 billion.

