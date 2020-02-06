Kansas case spurs House panel inquiry on judicial harassment

Breaking News
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The U.S. House Judiciary Committee questioned the adequacy of the protections against workplace harassment and misconduct in the judicial branch after a federal judge in Kansas was publicly reprimanded for sexually harassing female employees and having an extramarital affair with an offender.

The Judicial Council for the 10th U.S. Circuit admonished U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia last September for subjecting employees to sexually suggestive comments, inappropriate text messages and  non-work contact.

The committee said in a letter Thursday that the Judicial Council’s findings “document very troubling workplace behavior by an active judge that was never reported.” 

