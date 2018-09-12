Kansas

Kansas chiropractor charged with raping underage patient

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 11:13 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 11:49 AM CDT

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) - An Emporia chiropractor already facing two sexual battery charges is now charged with rape involving an underage female.

The Lyon County Attorney's office charged Eric Hawkins on Monday with raping a patient who was 15 or 16 at the time of the incident. Court documents allege the assault occurred between October 1 and November 30, 2015.

Hawkins was charged in August with two counts of sexual battery involving a 22-year-old and a 32-year-old patient. He is scheduled to appear in court on those charges Thursday.

The Emporia Gazette reports his chiropractor's license was suspended in July pending the outcome of the court cases.
    
 

