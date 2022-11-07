KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Police Department officers saved the life of a 1-month-old child after responding to calls that she wasn’t breathing.

Officers Richard DuChaine and Charles Owen responded to the call and immediately ran into the house upon arrival.

The duo arrived before emergency medical services and the father of the infant handed the baby girl to Officer DuChaine.

DuChaine began life-saving measures immediately, including infant chest compressions and back thrusts.

The baby girl eventually began breathing again and was turned on her side and Owen checked for any obstructions.

The infant was taken to the hospital and DuChaine and Owen paid her a visit.

FOX4 is speaking with Officer DuChain on Monday and will update this story.